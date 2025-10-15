(This is Part-2; for Part-3, go here; for Part-1, go here.)

The press isn’t telling you about this.

Neither are doctors, researchers, public health officials.

But the connection is obvious.

Antidepressant drugs cause, in some people, including adolescents, loss of sexual desire, reduced capacity or no capacity for orgasm, genital numbness, erectile dysfunction.

How does an adolescent deal with these experiences—having no idea the antidepressant he’s taking is the cause?

With confusion. Uncertainty. Fear. Embarrassment.

A perfect set-up.

Along come teachers, friends, groomers, peddling the transgender doctrine.

They’re talking about “a new world” where sexuality is looked at from a different point of view. Sexual problems can stem from humans being “the wrong sex.”

Aha. THAT’S it. The whole system is corrupt. The sexuality people are taught is nothing but propaganda. The real truth is, there are many sexual options. And at the heart of it? Some males should be females, and vice versa.

The adolescent is listening to all this. He’s adding things up. His loss of sexual desire could really be stemming from the fact that he’s the wrong sex.

And he can change that. He can identify as a girl. He can undergo medical treatment. Even surgery.

To cure his mysterious situation.

His desperate situation: