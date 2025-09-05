(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here.)

Here’s a fact you don’t see mentioned: a single gene can’t be directly observed, even with the most advanced microscopes.

BANG.

Not only that, a gene sequence can’t be directly observed, either.

DOUBLE BANG.

Which means, among other things, that the so-called genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the “COVID virus,” or any virus, is INFERRED.

This fact undercuts every attempt at explaining how the genetic sequence of a virus is discovered.

Or the genetic sequence of ANYTHING.

There are processes carried out with chemicals or enzymes, which “send signals,” and those signals are interpreted in order to come up with a genetic sequence.

But there is no established standard for HOW to interpret the signals. There is no standard that is based on direct observation.

You might want to read that last paragraph again.

—What are we left with, then?

There’s an easy answer, once you understand how a great deal of science works. It works on HYPOTHESIS, which is an assumption.

And everything depends on HOW USEFUL the assumption is. What can you achieve with a hypothesis?

“If we accept Hypothesis A, what can we DO with it?”

And here is where the researchers jump into the scene: