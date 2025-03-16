And don’t listen to the people who are caught in it.

This is what the trap is: You see possible daylight ahead for this country, this world, for The People. You describe it. You lay out how to get to victory. Yes, it looks like a long shot. And it’ll take effort and time. Because everything good does. History shows that. And then somebody comes along and says no, that won’t work. Because the men and women who would lead that battle to victory, who are already trying to lead it—they’re just controlled opposition, they don’t really have good intentions, they were put there to make it seem we have a chance, but they’re controlled by evil ones…

You know the drill. You’ve seen and heard it a thousand times. And here’s the big clue:

No matter who you point to as potential leaders, no matter what plan for victory you propose, the naysayers WILL ALWAYS SAY IT’S CONTROLLED OPPOSITION.

You could go outside and look around and the see a spring day laid out in front of you in all its glory, and that type of person will deny it and claim it’s just an illusion that was put there to distract us and keep us from the “real truth.”

For that naysayer, EVERYTHING is controlled opposition and there is no exit, no way out.

And here’s the thing: there are, of course, instances and situations where controlled opposition exists. That’s why it’s tempting to go along with the idea when somebody brings it up. But the difference is, these controlled-opposition people will never stop bringing it up. No matter what. They’ll always see ghosts around corners.

Why?