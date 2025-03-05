That should be the message to the government and major corporations, from every health freedom group, and individuals who want to maintain the right to privacy and exclusion from assisting toxic research.

To whatever degree your data is already being used, the ongoing AI expansion and creation of massive data centers will make things much worse.

AI and its masters are hungry for data. That appetite is never satisfied.

There are ways AI honchos can use your medical info without facing criminal charges. The basic strategy would be: record diagnosis, plus treatment applied, plus outcome, without including your name or personal data.

However, note that the secret database of CDC reports of vaccine injuries, called VSD, which contains medical verifications of each injury or death, apparently DOES include personal patient information. This is one reason the CDC gives for denying public access to the database:

“It would compromise private patient information.”

Therefore, don’t assume that AI ‘training data’ would refrain from collecting your personal info.

AI and the right to privacy don’t exist together. AI takes precedence. It’s the technocratic solution to all questions and problems. The assumption is, ‘knowing more’ would always yield up a better way to manage society.

And that’s the technocratic goal.

In the medical arena, suckers in the population fall for it like a ton of bricks: