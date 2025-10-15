Of course, there are differences among these drugs. But let’s look at one that’s widely prescribed:

Lithium. For “Bipolar”.

LIFE-THREATENING EFFECTS: There is straight toxicity. The patient has to have his blood monitored on an ongoing basis.

Kidney failure.

Heart arrhythmias.

Coma.

Other serious effects: hyper- and hypo-thyroid condition.

Tremors.

Significant weight gain, slower metabolism.

Diabetes.

Dullness of mind. Feeling “sedated.”

Swelling, fluid retention.

The job of psychiatry and its allies is to make all these effects “go away” by minimizing their discussion. By downplaying them. By claiming “Bipolar” makes Lithium necessary. The “necessity” justification is the big one.

The doctor tells the patient how serious his “disorder” is: