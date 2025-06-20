You can call this speculation or pure fiction, but there’s a big chunk of reality embedded in it. And that chunk is called AI.

Imagine this. As the 2024 Presidential campaign is coming down to the wire, Trump gets a visit from his good pal, Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer.

They sit down in a quiet room at Mar-a-Lago, and Albert says: “When you win, Donald, we’ll be looking at the Robert Kennedy issue.”

“Don’t worry, Albert,” Trump says. “Bobby’s less radical than you think he is.”

“No, that’s not what I mean,” Albert says. “Nominating Kennedy for head of HHS is OK. And he is radical, as far as my friends and I are concerned. If he pushes for massive vaccine reform, well, we can deal with that.”

“What?” Trump says.

“Just between you and me, Donald, all the big vaccine manufacturers want to get out of the business. It’s too risky, even with the liability protection we have. This COVID vaccine was the last straw. You have no idea how many vials of that vaccine are sitting in storage, unused. The public is incensed about adverse effects. The vaccine business has always been crazy. Kids developing brain damage, paralysis, from the shots. It’s something we can’t control.”

“But if you get out of the business, Albert,” Trump says, “you’ll—I mean, all that money—you’ll go down the drain.”

“No we won’t, Donald. Because when we do get out we’ll have something else ready. A money maker that makes vaccines look like a little candy store. It’s AI Medicine, Donald. It’s coming soon, like an express train, like a rocket. It does what vaccines do, and a lot more. AI Medicine IS the future of Medicine.”

“Wow.”

“Yes. What we’re going to need from you, as President, is new giant data centers, and the unrestricted ability to build lots of mini-nuclear reactors to power those data centers, because AI sucks up electricity like there’s no tomorrow…”

—I’m proposing this as a potential scenario which brings in AI Medicine and phases out vaccines.