I continue to keep the subject of this article alive, no matter what. It’s a key to understanding how doctors view disease.

In 1988, soon after my book, AIDS INC., was published, a very smart LA doctor engaged me in conversation. He said, “You know, you said AIDS could be caused by overuse of antibiotics. But they tested that hypothesis at UCLA, and they found men who had AIDS who had never taken antibiotics.”

I quickly went through, in my mind, everything I’d have to say to this doctor, to even have a long-shot chance of showing him where he was completely off his rocker. I decided it wasn’t worth the effort.

He was clueless.

Let’s start here. The basic characterization of AIDS was: suppression of the immune system.

You could find that in millions of people all over the world. Until AIDS, nobody was trying to lump very large numbers of these people under one disease or syndrome label.

But suddenly, it was fashionable.

Overuse of antibiotics can indeed suppress the immune system. So can intense air pollution. So can toxic chemicals in water, in the soil, in medical drugs. So can hunger and starvation. So can having strenuous sex with 37 different partners in one week while high on speed. So can injections of Factor 8, the compound hemophiliacs take regularly. So can having your farmland stolen by Big Ag corporations in Africa. So can eating food stripped of most nutrients. And so on.

In all these people suffering from different causes, you’ll find the same general pattern of immune system suppression.

You can call all of it AIDS. But that’s a stupid thing to do. And it’s a con.

The ultimate justification for doing it is: the test. The HIV test. If you have a person with immune suppression who tests positive…THAT’S AIDS.

But in my book, I detailed all the current tests and showed they were totally unreliable and misleading and deceptive—even if a person believed HIV caused something called AIDS.

So the HIV test was useless. Which meant there was no way to prove someone was “HIV positive.”

Which put the whole situation into this picture: