(This is Part-2; For Part-1, go here)

Memo to Trump: As you know, for decades the CIA has profiled the traditions of cultures all over the world.

I’m sure they have extensive data on countries that have practiced genital mutilation of girls, violent abuse of women, slavery. You know, traditions which would be considered high crimes in America.

Recently, I wrote a piece on

’s investigation of the Somali practice of cutting the clitorises off of young girls and women. (

)

The Somali migrant community in Minnesota is apparently carrying out this crime, and no one is doing anything about it.

Imagine the furor if some community of American-born men were guilty of this.

Have your people examine all CIA files documenting horrific practices in foreign countries and cultures, and STOP IMMIGRATION FROM THOSE COUNTRIES.

Stop importing rape, genital mutilation, torture from coming to America.

Make the penalty for these crimes, when committed in America, life in prison. NOT deportation.

At the same time, publish the CIA data on countries which carry out, as a matter of widespread tradition, violence which should be considered high crimes in any civilized society.

Blow the lid off these countries, once and for all.

Launch a major information campaign to alert the American people to this global situation.

You know, I know, and everybody knows we have been importing migrant men who consider, for instance, rape as normal behavior. Nothing is going to dissuade them or change their behavior.

We also know women’s groups in America are largely silent about what has been going on in foreign countries, and here in the US. These despicable and cowardly “women’s rights groups” should be called out as well. Who do they think they’re kidding? They put the traditions of hideous cultures above the safety of women and girls.

You recently signed a bill to increase the penalties for selling fentanyl. Well, that’s the “traditional practice” of Mexican drug cartels. If that should be targeted, then surely the crime of cutting off the clitorises of girls should rate the same attention.

Why aren’t Somali men in Minnesota who are doing this being arrested and prosecuted right now?

Wouldn’t you say that’s a BURNING QUESTION Minnesota Governor Tim Walz should answer? Isn’t he a felon for aiding and abetting this crime?

The American people need answers. And action.

From you, Mr. President.

Have your CIA tell you the whole truth about monstrous cultures and monstrous men who have been destroying women and girls.

And STOP IMMIGRATION FROM THOSE PLACES.

-- Jon Rappoport