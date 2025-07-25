(This is Part-15; for Part-14, go here.)

Journalist Max Blumenthal’s Washington DC sources recently told him that Trump’s current CIA Director, John Ratliffe, is a Mossad asset:

And Ratliffe told Trump Iran was a mere week away from producing a nuclear weapon—and THEN Trump ordered the airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

And what Ratliffe didn’t tell Trump was that this assessment of Iran’s nuke capability was coming straight from Israel and not from the CIA.

With all that as background—is Trump in the grip of Israel?

His claim that Epstein was just a creep and there’s nothing to see in the files except Democrat disinformation…that’s impacting people like a turd in a punchbowl.

The Epstein case is now looking like a few puzzle pieces easily fitted together:

Trump’s name is in the Epstein files. So are the names of other very famous people. Epstein was working for the Mossad. The Mossad therefore has VERY incriminating evidence against Trump and the other famous people. The Mossad is blackmailing Trump.

It all makes sense. Doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true, but it makes sense.

And Trump continues to stonewall on Epstein. He tells Pam Bondi to release grand jury testimony connected with Epstein prosecutions. But there won’t be anything substantial in that testimony. Vital information was sealed—not available to the Grand Juries. And prosecutors only present enough evidence to Grand Juries to obtain an indictment. There’s nothing mind-blowing there.

Bondi sent the Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, to talk to Ghislaine Maxwell in prison. Sounds promising, but is it? Maxwell is going to be allowed to testify before Congress about “the real Epstein network and operation”? She’s going to name names? Really? She’s going to say Bill Clinton is a pervert? Don’t hold your breath. This sounds like more fluff. A pretense of doing something important.

The more moves Trump makes on the Epstein case, the worse he looks. Doesn’t he see this? Or is he doing dumb things because he’s caught in a trap—by the Mossad?

THEY want Trump to say there’s nothing in the files and the whole Epstein case is ridiculous…so he does say that.

Think about the explosive FBI/DOJ memo that started this whole recent scandal. It was obviously leaked.

It said what the Mossad wanted to hear: NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG, THE EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION IS DONE.

In the wake of the leak, there were all kinds of things Kash Patel and Bondi could have claimed. The easiest tactic would have been:

“Yes, the memo is genuine. But it was only an opinion given at one point in our ongoing investigation. It was a draft, not a final conclusion. And it’s wrong. We DO think there is more to the Epstein case, and we’re digging deeply to come up with the truth…”

They could have at least tried that. But they didn’t.

They sat there like idiots and let the public outrage wash over them.

Why? Because they were told by the White House to take one for the team? Because the White House is itself compromised? By Israel?

It looks that way. Doesn’t mean it IS that way, but when the US Attorney General and the Director of the FBI and the President of the United States keep fumbling the ball and making themselves look more stupid every day…it seems they’re doing that on purpose. They’re not really that dumb. They’re part of an op and a cover-up. And the op is controlling them.

Here’s another factor: