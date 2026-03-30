I’m not a Malone fan. Never have been.

Nevertheless…he just resigned from his job on the CDC vaccine advisory committee, quit the Agency, after, according to him, Kennedy asked him to stay.

Malone obviously thinks the CDC is a major mess and can’t be redeemed. He cites constant bickering and internal sabotage.

And about the mole? I’d be shocked if there was just one at the CDC. I’d be shocked if there were fewer than 50 feeding inside info to mainstream medical groups, reporters, to everybody from the head of the American Medical Association to garbage collectors in Cincinnati.

Malone says the mole would be someone Kennedy appointed to oversee/manage the working of the vaccine advisory committee and other vaccine policy.

Malone has been feuding with CDC spokesman Andrew Nixon, but Nixon doesn’t fit Malone’s description.

If I had to guess, I’d pick Mina Zadeh. That’s not an accusation. It’s just an estimate. She’s worked at the CDC for some time, and has managed operations of the vaccine advisory committee.

Zadeh holds a PhD in Evaluation. I’ve never heard of that degree. It apparently means the person is trained in evaluating the impact of public health policies. (If I were in charge of such a program, I’d offer the doctorate in DEvaluation of everything public health agencies claim about health.)

Zadeh, at the CDC, has been involved with the impact of COVID policy, policy connected to a monkeypox campaign, and the disastrous chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.

Whatever her conclusions, they obviously didn’t add up to reading the riot act and blowing the top off the government’s roles…so I’m not impressed with her work.

IF she’s a mole, she’s in a good position to produce unfriendly data evals of all the slight vaccine changes Kennedy has headed up at the CDC.

Again, this is not an accusation. I’m just saying Zadeh might be the one, according to Malone’s general description.

Here is what is much more important: