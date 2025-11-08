Before I jump in, here is a website with much information about Dr. Koch and his research: williamfkoch.com.

Looking back through my previous articles on Koch, I came across a statement which blew me away.

It describes cancer as some independent researchers do today, and as I’ve been describing it in recent articles.

Dr. William Koch (perhaps as early as 1920): “The strongest and the sufficient proof that cancer is a response of protection against a definite toxin, however, rests with the fact that removal of the toxin and destruction of the toxin source is followed by complete involution of all cancer tissue, complete healing of the regions involved, return to health with absence of growth and pro growth symptoms, and the absence of recurrence.”

Or as I’ve put it, what doctors call cancer is the effort of the body in building build walls around toxins. These walls are labeled “tumors.”

OK. Here is an article I wrote about Dr. Koch in 2014. I’ll have comments afterwards: