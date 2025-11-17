This is troubling to say the least.

An article at The Gray Zone has its own political slant. Regardless, it offers many shocking details:

“AI-powered quadcopter drones used by the IDF to commit genocide in Gaza are flying over American cities, surveilling protestors and automatically uploading millions of images to an evidence database.”

“The drones are made by a company called Skydio which in the last few years has gone from relative obscurity to quietly become a multi-billion dollar company and the largest drone manufacturer in the US.”

“The company has contracts with more than 800 law enforcement and security agencies across the country, up from 320 in March last year, and their drones are being launched hundreds of times a day to monitor people in towns and cities across the country.”

“According to my research, almost every large American city has signed a contract with Skydio in the last 18 months…”

“…a drone buying spree by US police and security forces, with many now employing what is called a ‘Drone As First Responder’ program. Without the need to see the drone, and with drones free to cruise over city streets, the police are increasingly sending drones before humans to call outs and for broader investigative purposes.”

—All this, of course, would be enabled by AI. Don’t forget that.

And don’t ignore the fact that major national news outlets aren’t pounding on this mass surveillance program.

How about you, Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump? Any comments?

Biden-era officials could be queried as well.

Remember when people were worried about the mysterious flying objects in the skies above New Jersey?