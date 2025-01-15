Senate hearing transcript excerpts from Gateway Pundit.

ONE: DEM SENATOR TAMMY DUCKWORTH: Please describe to me, Mr. Hegseth, you talk about DOD passing an audit; please describe to me a time or an organization where you led or underwent an audit. I’m not asking you to be an accountant, I’m asking you to tell me what kind of guidance will be given to those employees. Have you led an audit of any organization yes or no?

HEGSETH: Senator, in both of the organizations I ran, we were always completely and fiscally responsible.

DUCKWORTH (Shouting): YES OR NO DID YOU LEAD AN AUDIT?!

HEGSETH: And the way…

DUCKWORTH (Screaming): YES OR NO DID YOU LEAD AN AUDIT?! YES OR NO DID YOU LEAD AN AUDIT?! WHAT ARE YOU AFRAID OF?! YOU CAN’T ANSWER THIS QUESTION?! YES OR NO?! YES OR NO?! I will take that as a no.

—Beautiful, Tammy. The Pentagon has had its head up its own ass for a long time when it comes to money. Seven straight audits failed. Billions it can’t account for. Did you scream then or only now? Did you ever scream at that living corpse who currently heads up the DOD, Lloyd Austin, because he obviously can’t lead an audit?