You’ve seen the devastating footage of very young children with cancer. They’re used to raise money for hospitals.

In prior articles in this series on cancer, I spelled out a different view of tumors:

They are the body’s attempt to build walls around TOXINS and protect itself from the toxins. The tumors themselves aren’t cancer. The origin and meaning of most cancers ARE the toxins—which can come from a number of sources.

For instance, according to the CDC vaccine schedule, a baby—starting with the Hepatitis B vaccine ON THE DAY OF BIRTH—would receive 20 to 24 vaccine shots by the age of 18 MONTHS.

That’s an example of a huge toxic load.

And I’m not even counting vaccines and drugs the baby’s mother may have taken during pregnancy—toxins she passed on to her unborn child.

So suppose a young baby begins making protective walls around this toxic load, and in the process experiences an unusual amount of fatigue, and other symptoms.

Visits to the doctor end up with screening and imaging, and the cancer specialist sees the tumors.

And diagnoses the baby with cancer.

The baby is now put into the system.

Which means some combination of radiation, chemo, and surgery—all assaults on the body.

I say THIS is often a picture of what doctors call “childhood cancers.”

It gets worse: