You can get an overview of this Schara case at Children’s Health Defense, here.

“The family of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome, sued Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, alleging the hospital’s COVID-19 treatment protocols directly resulted in Grace’s death in October 2021. The lawsuit includes an allegation of medical battery, a standard of intentional harm beyond medical negligence by doctors and other providers.”

“It’s the first jury trial in the U.S. for a death listed as COVID-19 on the death certificate.”

Among the charges: refusal to obtain informed consent; the administration of a cocktail of lethal drugs; hospital staff placed a Do Not Resuscitate Order on Grace, the patient.

The Schara family is also suing the parent non-profit, Ascension Health, which owns the hospital where Grace died.

Ascension is a very large CATHOLIC CHARITY.

That fact immediately adds a huge new element to the case. Whether or not you would expect a religious organization to maintain pure ethics, it is SUPPOSED TO.

Otherwise, why bother being religious?

If indeed hospital staff murdered Grace, we know something about Ascension Health’s Catholic ethics.

We already know other things. Ascension includes for-profit subsidiaries under its umbrella.

Yes, this is technically legal, but I’ve never understood why it’s allowed. If you’re non-profit, then that’s what you are. Using that status to make and keep profits and work tax laws advantageously—this is pure sleaze as far as I’m concerned.