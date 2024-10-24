Handlers and PR people and marketers are telling their candidates all over the country to…

SAY WHAT’LL GET THEM ELECTED.

Don’t fucking tell the voters what you really think, for God’s sakes, that would be political suicide.

Instead, let us, your advisors, find out what the voters are concerned about, how they want to receive messages about those issues…and then we’ll tell you, and then on the campaign trail you bullshit their socks off…and hopefully you win office.

Some voters want a smooth calm soft National Public Radio tone from a candidate. Other voters want Trump’s rock’em sock-em brash style. Other voters want four seconds of what they think is Kamal’s sincerity and passion.

So the whole country is getting marketed.

And the “intelligent” voters approve. “Look, Kennedy, while he was still in the race, couldn’t say what he really thought about vaccines. That would have startled and upset a lot of people and they would have run away from him. He now has to wait until Trump wins. Then he can really spill the beans. Then he can do something effective…”

It’s always about POSTPONING THE DAY OF RECKONING.

“We can’t say that now. We have to wait until we’re in office…”

Then they’re in office and nothing changes.

Or a few things change, and people relax and sit back and feel better, and the country still keeps going down the drain.

How many people really want a sea-change that would transform the way America does its political business? When every candidate says what he really thinks, come hell or high water, and takes the consequences? And after a decade or two, the country is markedly DIFFERENT…because The People now refuse to listen to marketing bullshit. Which, by the way, they can spot from a mile off. Because they’re no longer in a trance.

Kennedy could have been that guy: