He just helped put a man in the White House. Big-time.

He has more than enough money for a thousand lifetimes.

What do you get for the man who has everything?

On the record, Musk himself asked and answered that: “What do you get for the man who has everything? A ticket to Mars.”

He’s not kidding. This is his biggest dream.

He wants to make it come true.

He has sufficient resources for almost any project you could think of. But he doesn’t have enough on his own for a Mars mission.

He needs help.

How about help from the man he just helped become the next President of the United States?

And with what level of swollen pride would Donald Trump love to say, to the American people, “I’m going to get the human race to Mars. Elon and I are going to do it. It’ll be the greatest, greatest thing in the history of the world.”

And Trump would add, “This mission will involve a number of countries and their best people, who will sign on to assist us. See what that means? It means World Peace, because without that peace and cooperation, you can’t do it. You can’t get to Mars.”

World Peace and a mission to Mars.

Here are handful of Musk quotes—you can see how serious he is, and how important the mission is to him: