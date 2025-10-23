(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here.)

In any game, there are two ways to go. You take on the opponent directly with everything you’ve got, or you change the game.

In my last article on Trump’s Master Plan, I described changing the energy game with HYDROGEN.

Because then geopolitics and wars over energy are made into extinct dinosaurs. EVERYBODY has access to hydrogen. The technology for capturing it and using it is already here.

I said Trump should play this wild card.

Why not? He’s supposed to be the ultimate riverboat gambler.

Tech minds and bureaucratic minds are currently fixated on AI. That’s the current official game. Change it. Blow a huge hole in it. Make ENERGY into the revolution people have been asking for, for more than 50 years.

Back in the 1970s, I suggested something like this to the president of the college I was working at. In those days, I thought the new thing should be solar. I told him he could transform his campus into one of the world’s leaders in solar research. I watched his cautious control-freak mind process my idea: