Right off the bat, I have to say Epstein gave a major chunk of change to Harvard ($6.5 million) to establish a program called PED.

And just a random thought…if you add an “O” to PED, you get…

How could I NOT point this out?

PED stands for Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. I tapped into Google’s AI to explain it, and the more I read the less I understood. Very dense, very complex.

But down a number of paragraphs in the explanation, I found this: “The program also investigates how ecological interactions and evolutionary changes influence each other, such as in predator-prey relationships.”

I see. Predator-prey.

You can read Harvard’s own report about its connections to Epstein before and after both of his arrests. (link)

There were many connections. MANY.

Naturally, money was involved. Epstein’s donations.

The Epstein-funded Harvard PED project was headed up by Professor Martin Nowak.

Problems arose.

Harvard Crimson, May 3, 2023: “…the program [PED] granted Epstein unfettered access to its facility at 1 Brattle Square and maintained a private office for him — later found in 2021 to be in violation of University policies around campus access.”

“…Epstein visited the program’s office on more than 40 occasions between 2010 and 2018, even after he had registered as a sex offender in New York and Florida.”

“Epstein typically used the visits to meet with professors from Harvard and other institutions to hear about their work…He generally gave Professor Nowak the names of the academics he wished to meet, and either he or Professor Nowak invited them to meet with Epstein at PED’s offices.”

“…Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay placed Nowak on paid leave. A year later, in March 2021, she announced that Nowak had violated multiple Harvard policies and barred him from receiving grants or taking on advisees for two years, in addition to shuttering the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics.”

“The report [I linked to above] does not identify which Harvard faculty Epstein met with at the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics office, describing them only as ‘leading scholars from Harvard and elsewhere in science and math and, occasionally, individuals involved in public life’.”

—The punch line?

“‘Epstein was routinely accompanied on these visits by young women, described as being in their 20s, who acted as his assistants,’ the report added.”

BANG.