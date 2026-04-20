A sitting President goes along with Netanyahu and launches a misbegotten war against Iran.

That in itself creates a demand to investigate a “special relationship” between Trump and the government of Israel.

Material in the Epstein files connects Trump and Epstein; and there is the relationship between Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert, and the Mossad, with Robert acting as a high level asset or spy.

Is Trump being blackmailed by Israeli intelligence?

There isn’t enough proof to take into a courtroom. But so what? There’s enough to warrant a real investigation.

If, instead of Trump, we were talking about, say, a CIA agent with access to sensitive high-level intelligence, you can bet the CIA would launch an all-out probe into that agent.

If instead of Trump, we were talking about, say, a White House policy advisor or attorney, he would be the subject of a serious investigation.

Where is the much needed investigation of Trump? As far as we can tell, nowhere. That itself is called a clue.

OK, let’s review some of the circumstantial evidence: