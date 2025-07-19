Perverts. Pedophiles.

I’m talking about elite men.

There is, of course, a long history, across the world, of cultures in which men having sex with children was permitted. And was considered normal.

But there is a further point. Do you think all those men were simply doing their duty, performing a ritual, obeying a law?

Of course not. They had a desire and an impulse and they EXPRESSED it.

Epstein catered to that impulse and those men who never agreed to abide by the changes instituted in modern civilization.

Those powerful men remained perverts and pedophiles and vampires.

Those men destroy innocence and believe they are collecting “life force” from their young victims.

And we aren’t supposed to know who these men are.

We’re supposed to consider Epstein just a dead creep and move on.

THAT’S what Trump is trying to sell.

And he can’t figure out why it isn’t working.

And he’s blurting and yelling and accusing because the Epstein scandal is ruining HIS recent victories and HIS “great week.”

His petulance, bloated ego, narcissism, all coming out in the open. And maybe his fear because he’s “on the list.”

Vicious pedophiles all over the world are quiet right now, hoping Trump does nothing to take the Epstein investigation further.