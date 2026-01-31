New claims, clues, pieces of evidence have jumped up in the latest DOJ dump of Epstein files.

For instance:

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emailed his plans to visit Epstein’s island with another couple. Lutnick mentioned how many of his and his friends’ children would be with them—eight—and the ages of the children. Strange, creepy, and stunning.

Bill Gates caught an STD from ‘Russian girls” (who were supplied by Epstein?), and Bill secretly slipped antibiotics to his wife Melinda.

Steve Tisch, billionaire co-owner of the New York Giants, knew Epstein, and in 2013 Epstein “scouted women” for Tisch.

These are not the worst items in the recent DOJ release of files.

Here is where reality sets in: what is going to happen to Bill Gates? No criminal charges. Will people who still believe anything he says about anything stop believing him now? Perhaps some will. Will this latest piece of scandal change Gates’ reputation, such as it already is?

Steve Tisch could be forced to sell his share of the Giants. Anything else? Criminal charges? No.

Howard Lutnick could be forced to resign as Commerce Secretary. Maybe not. Anything else? No.

So far, have we seen ONE high-profile person in public life prosecuted on a serious charge by the DOJ, as a result of a connection to Epstein? I can’t think of one.

This was always the weakness of the Epstein files. How many people named in them would go to prison?

Now if Trump, who is mentioned many times in the new dump, were forced to resign, that would be a different story. Obviously. But how likely is that? Particularly since his DOJ was doing the vetting of many of those files, prior to releasing them.

In at least several of the newly dropped files, there is mention of torture. Enough evidence to arrest and prosecute specific individuals? Not that I can see.

It’s almost as if the DOJ release of the files is a confession that they’re going to do nothing: