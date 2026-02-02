I’m cutting through ALL the crap here.

The release of the Epstein files is like ordering a prosecutor to release all the evidence he has against people he hasn’t charged yet.

Go ahead, read that sentence again. It’s the heart and soul of what’s happening here.

Every person seriously mentioned in these files gets a head start on lawyering up. He knows he’s on the DOJ list, and why. He hasn’t been charged, but he could be. So NOW he has lead time to prepare his case with is lawyers. And take all sorts of other actions.

The whole demand for “the release of the files” should have been a demand for prosecutions. Lots of DOJ people should have had their precious asses hauled before Congressional committees and put under oath. In public televised hearings, they should been grilled to within an inch of their lives on why and how the DOJ was stalling in bringing actual charges against criminals connected to Epstein.

Are you seeing the pattern yet?

Every file and every page the DOJ has released should be labeled: THIS IS NOW VIRTUALLY USELESS IN PROSECUTING A CRIMINAL.

The whole Epstein Transparency Act passed by Congress in November of 2025 was a con.

Many of these Congressional members are lawyers. The rest have lawyers. They knew exactly what they were doing: