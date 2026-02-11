Now that members of Congress can read unredacted DOJ Epstein files, the DOJ is being forced to “correct mistakes.”

For example, it turns out that Les Wexner’s name was redacted in one email, but now it’s suddenly been published. Apparently, the DOJ is admitting Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret, was a co-conspirator with Epstein.

So why isn’t Wexner in jail?

But this is just the beginning of what’s needed now. This is just the top layer of the OTHER EPSTEIN FILES, ALL OF WHICH ARE STILL BEING HELD BACK FROM PUBLICATION.

More people have to understand what these other files are. Congressman Thomas Massie, who right now is leading the charge to get the DOJ to published redacted names, needs to understand these OTHER FILES.

The other files are well-known to any practicing attorney who isn’t dumb as a rock.

Get clear about this: