Bye, bye, Europe. It was nice knowing you. Your worst scumbags rule over you.

From disclose[dot]tv: “The European Media Freedom Act is now in effect across all EU member states. This legislation aims to protect press freedom and the confidentiality of sources.”

“However, Article 3 (b) and 4 (c) of the act allow for journalist arrests if justified by a compelling ‘public interest’ on a case-by-case basis.”

“‘Member States shall not take any of the following measures… detain, sanction, intercept or inspect media service providers’… unless it ‘is justified on a case-by-case basis by an overriding reason of public interest’.”

And what might public interest consist of?

Terrorism is mentioned. So is racism.

Aha.

So for example, a reporter in France or Germany writes a column about protests against mass immigration.

The reporter cites rising crime rates. He mentions the bulk of the crimes are being committed by migrants.

The reporter describes a few grisly rapes and murders.

BANG.

He’s arrested.

And that’s called protection of journalistic freedom.

What’s next? Reporters who would rather stay out of jail submit their stories ahead of publication to government authorities? “Is this article OK? Will you let me publish this?”

Welcome to the new USSR of Europe.

After winning the Cold War, they decided to become their enemy.

The core of this new law is obvious: