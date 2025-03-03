It’s been a swell ride.

America has been protection-daddy-and-mommy.

This has allowed EU/NATO to engage in all sorts of infantile fantasy behavior, while sounding very educated and articulate and superior.

Fantasy behavior like green energy ‘supplying all its needs’, massive ‘humanitarian’ migration (leading to a tidal wave of crime), draconian hate crime laws and censorship, a pretend military force…

Why not, as long as the US parents were the ultimate backup? Once in a while, the children would promise to increase their own military strength for protection, but somehow they never did.

They puffed up their chests and made belligerent sounds toward their enemy, Russia, while obtaining a whole lot of their needed energy supplies from the same Russia.

Typically, they’ve burst out with resentment against their American parents, now and then.

Politically, they’ve shaped themselves as overt socialists, to prove how caring they are.

They’ve played all these games, but now…