I’m sure the leaders of European countries are doing exactly what their people want them to, right?

I started by picking an indicator out of the hat: the popularity of male baby names.

And guess what? The Guardian, December 5, 2024. “Muhammad has become the most popular baby name for boys in England and Wales for the first time, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed.”

Wow. Break out the champagne.

In Paris suburbs, Muhammad is among the top ten.

In Berlin and Bremen, it’s number one.

Since we’re talking about immigrants assimilating into their new countries, I looked into total Muslim populations of several countries.

England: 3.8 million Muslims.

France: 5-.7-6.7 million.

Germany: 5.3-5.6 million.

Italy: 2-3 million.

That’s a whole lot of assimilating. I’m sure it’s going smoothly.

France appears to lead the way, with their Muslims making up 8.8% of the country’s total population.

Alas, the US is lagging behind Europe. The estimate I found seemed to be low, but here it is. Total Muslim population, 3.5-4.5 million (as of 2024). But there are a few bright spots.

New York City Muslims? 750,000. 9% of the City’s population. How many voted for Mamdani?

Chicago: 300,000-400,000. 11-15% of the City’s total population.

LA: 500,000-600,000 Muslims.

I didn’t bother trying to gauge the degree of assimilation in any part of Europe or the US. It must be going well, because why wouldn’t it?