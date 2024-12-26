In Canada, nearly 1 in 20 deaths are now the result of euthanasia.

Are they holding parades yet?

Surely the PRIDE movement wants to put this new cause under their umbrella.

You can bet more people in Canada are urging friends and family members to go for assisted suicide. Start a trend, any trend, and you’ll gain followers and helpers.

Hey. If doctors are more than willing to perform castrations and double mastectomies, in order to pretend they’re changing patients’ sex…why wouldn’t these devoted professionals take it one step further and recommend death?

And as far as the government is concerned, they’re always looking to transfer a private decision and control it. They’re not satisfied letting people commit suicide on their own. No. Make it medical, and invent an official department to handle it.

Then EXPAND it.

Which is exactly what legislators in Canada are trying to do: