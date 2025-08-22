Here are two chilling snippets from a recent Atlantic article:

“MAID [Medical Assistance in Dying] now accounts for about one in 20 deaths in Canada…”

And if that’s not enough:

“In two years, MAID will be made available to those suffering only from mental illness. Parliament has also recommended granting access to minors.”

This is depopulation right out in the open. No frills. The doctors are on the job. No need for elaborate deceptions or cover stories.

I have a question about the upcoming medical killings of people with mental illnesses. Since no mental illness has a defining physical test and all the disorder labels are therefore fake…how much does the fake diagnosis play into the patient’s decision to die?

And even more important, are mental patients who are telling the doctors to kill them making that decision while they’re on the brain-scrambling psychiatric drugs?

Of course they are.

So that would be drug-enforced medical murder, right?

One statistic you won’t see coming out of Canada: how many doctors are nudging or urging or pushing their patients to say they want to die?

I mean, what’s easier for a doctor? Treating a patient for a year with no results, and listening to him endlessly complain, or just killing him and walking away?

Euthanasia has to be the easiest medical specialty in the book. You just inject the patient and he’s dead. You could train a monkey to handle it.

In a few years, it looks like the government will introduce children to medical murder. On Monday, the child wants to be an astronaut, on Tuesday he wants to be a fireman, on Wednesday he wants to die…so the doctor grants his wish while saying patient autonomy is the number one priority.

How many kids, after undergoing body-shredding transgender treatments, will decide death is better?

Obviously, doctors injecting death is in part a clean-up operation. It handles and gets rid of all the patients other medical treatments grievously wounded and maimed. Boom. Gone. Nobody left who wants to sue.

Here’s a clue about the future nobody is mentioning: