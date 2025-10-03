There are a whole lot of guys.

Outkick: “A new report from World Athletics reveals what many women’s sports advocates have been warning about for years: Dozens of male athletes with differences in sex development (DSD) have been dominating women’s track and field for more than two decades.”

“In a presentation Friday at the World Championships in Tokyo, Dr. Stéphane Bermon—head of health and science at World Athletics—revealed that between 50 and 60 DSD athletes who went through male puberty have competed in the finals of elite women’s track and field events since 2000.”

BOOM. “Went through male puberty.”

The real game is confusing people about gender and destroying natural biology and remaking humans.

World Athletics is now getting stricter, imposing “a genetic test” for athletes.

I wouldn’t rely on that test at all.

USA Cycling has the right idea. They’re defining female as “female at birth.”

Remember birth? When gender becomes obvious? And permanent?

THAT’S the natural test.

“Well, Gloria, or Sally, or anybody you identify as…Albert Einstein’s wife or a Russian ballerina or a purple-haired woman from Mars living on the moon…you were born Harry and you had male genitals so you’re not running on this track against women…”

I want to see the “female at birth” test come to the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), just in case, you know, there are a few guys on the teams. If that turned out to be case, it would cause quite an uproar. ESPN would lose their Woke minds trying to justify “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” And what about all the idiots who have bet on the WNBA and lost? Could they demand their money back? Could they sue?

The elite planners who promote transgender-switches endlessly are using it to soften up the population to “fluidity”—and usher in something a lot bigger: