I’ve already covered the role of psychiatric drugs and pesticides.

So let’s move on to other classes of chemicals which anyone with a few active brain cells knows put a damper on sex drive:

Tranquilizers, sedatives, painkillers.

Even as far back as 2016, 150 million Americans over the age of 12 were taking them.

150 MILLION.

The painkillers aren’t just modest drugs that temporarily diminish pain. No. This huge array of chemicals includes types (e.g., opioids) that hammer people into an overall haze.

Tranquilizers, sedatives, and painkillers DEFINITELY make people disinterested in sex.

But nobody wants to state this obvious fact. Especially not pharmaceutical companies, who control the news through advertising.

These drugs put a blanket over all emotions.

That’s their purpose.

Every single social movement you can think of which would make people less interested in having sex…functions as a cover story…

To explain away and conceal the fact that the drugs are chemically and biologically dampening the sex drive.

Mind control? This is chemically induced MKULTRA on a scale the old CIA could only dream of.

Consider Valium, first introduced in 1963. It was marketed for anxiety—and hailed as a miracle drug. At least 10 years passed before studies began to raise “the addiction problem.”

Valium rode a long cresting wave. From 1968 to 1982, it was the highest selling drug in the US. In 1978, get this, people bought 2.3 billion tablets.

By the 1980s, the population was attuned to the idea that drugs for suppressing emotion were good, useful, and normal.

Very normal.

The name itself—Valium—was a clue the Swiss manufacturer and its PR people knew exactly what they were doing. “Val” comes from the Latin, meaning “strength.” The very OPPOSITE of what the drug produced in people.

For that matter, how about the word “tranquilizer?” Tranquil, peaceful. As if imbibing the chemical would give the user an elevated state of mind amidst the world’s troubles.

Rather than NEUTRALIZING him.

That effect results in loss of sexuality.

However: