Now, not so much. Hardly at all.

Remember? “The defense corporations are a bunch of warmongers.” “The military industrial complex.”

What happened?

Well, the political Left went all in on Big Government, and the government budgets fed the defense industry, so…

And too many people’s paychecks depended on defense corporations, so…

And with the rise of Big Tech in Silicon Valley, and all their sexy consumer devices and AI, that whole operation took center stage, and the defense companies, by comparison, looked like crusty old dudes with crusty old ideas, so…

And with the rise of Trump and MAGA Nation, whatever made money was A-OK, and he loved the military, and he was Commander-in-Chief, so the defense contractors were OK, so…

And the US was never going to go to war, not like in the old days, so…

—So now, all of a sudden, the US IS going to war.

But I don’t think you’re going to hear anyone calling out the influence of the defense industry again—and I certainly don’t think you’re going to hear anyone making a connection between the defense industry and the CIA.

Even though that used to be obvious.

Because the CIA wants war, and the defense industry wants war. At least often enough to justify its existence.

Like, let’s see: