Yes, there are two deals.

One is already signed. That’s the one between Zelensky and BlackRock/Morgan Chase, two of the heaviest financial hitters in the world.

The deal sets up a bank for the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine.

That bank already has at least $500 million it. BlackRock and Morgan will handle the administration of the bank and the securing of private investors.

This is a business deal.

BlackRock and Morgan will profit.

Zelensky himself could profit. Not officially. But through cut-outs, like Ukrainian companies Zelensky taps to rebuild the country—yes.

He could possibly pocket big pay days.

The second deal is on the table. We all know about that one. It’s Trump’s proposal for payback:

The minerals deal, which extends to oil and gas. Trump wants 50% of all revenues from Ukraine’s minerals, until US military aid to the Ukraine is paid back.

Zelensky is saying no.

Is he saying no because he has the other deal in the bag? And that’s the one he wants?

Here’s where the conflict shapes up. The deal Zelensky made with BlackRock and Morgan naturally involves paying back investors. Where will a big chunk of that money come from?