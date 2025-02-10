Zero Hedge: “…the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has funneled half a billion dollars to a secretive non-governmental organization [Internews] operating a global news propaganda matrix.”

Wikileaks: “USAID has pushed nearly half a billion dollars ($472.6m) through a secretive US government financed NGO, ‘Internews Network’ (IN), which has ‘worked with’ 4,291 media outlets, producing in one year 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching up to 778 million people and ‘training’ over 9000 journalists (2023 figures). IN has also supported social media censorship initiatives.”

“The operation claims ‘offices’ in over 30 countries, including main offices in US, London, Paris and regional HQs in Kiev, Bangkok and Nairobi.”

“Since 2008, when electronic records begin, more than 95% of IN’s budget has been supplied by the US government…”

Reading these new revelations about USAID’s mysterious journalism partner, the Internews platform, which supports official fake news around the world…

I suddenly realized Internews had come up in a recent conversation I had with Chat GPT. I went back to that conversation and the bare bones article I had framed around it…

And I found a number of important references to Internews. It’s been a major player in disseminating standard CDC/WHO MEDICAL lies. Lies, for example, about AIDS and COVID.

We now know yet another way key medical deception has been put into people’s heads throughout the world: Internews.

Here is that conversation with ChatGPT and my article, just the way I wrote it. You’ll be able to read between the lines of GPT’s positive medical comments about Internews and USAID:

USAID IS THE CIA OF MEDICAL JOURNALISM

Like pharma companies, like the CIA, like the CDC and the WHO and public health officials, USAID influences and shapes the news.

Naturally, I was interested in medical journalism: