Conflict of interest? There isn’t any conflict. Just interest. Just corruption.

Here’s the set-up. The government studies the drugs, approves the drugs as safe and effective, buys the drugs, and gives them away.

You think the government wants to admit any of the drugs are toxic, destructive, ineffective?

That would be confessing to major crimes.

For the hundredth time, I cite Dr. Barbara Starfield’s JAMA review (July 26, 2000), in which she concluded the medical system kills 106,000 Americans a year with FDA approved drugs. That’s over a million KILLINGS per decade.

So yeah, lots of medical drugs ARE killers.

And the government is buying them and giving them away.

Here are a few of the federal drug buying programs:

The Veterans Administration: Buys medical and psychiatric drugs for millions of veterans.

Dept. of Defense War: Buys these drugs for service members, their families, and military retirees.

Federal Bureau of Prisons: Buys the drugs for inmates.

Indian Health Service: Buys the drugs and gives them to Indian treatment centers.

There are a lot more federal drug-buying programs. But you get the idea.

In some cases, the patients pay a very small amount for the drugs. Otherwise it’s all free.

The practice of giving free SSRI antidepressants to federal prisoners—wow. The drugs are known to push people over the edge into violence, including suicide and murder. And what about giving these SSRIs to active, trained, highly aggressive military members??

—So it isn’t just the CDC buying $5 billion worth of vaccines every year and giving them away to children. The whole federal complex is one giant drug dealer for the nation. Dealer and donator.