In Jefferson’s eyes, the whole lot of them—Congressmen, Senators, federal bureaucrats, and many federal judges, as they exist today—would be nothing but leeches and parasites feeding off of a criminally unconstitutional system.

In so far as Trump and his team are actually reducing the size and power of the bureaucracy, Jefferson would approve.

Jefferson expressed his basic view of the Constitution in a letter, in 1800: “The true theory of our Constitution is surely the wisest and best, that the States are independent as to everything within themselves, and united as to everything respecting foreign nations.”

In other words, virtually all domestic issues would be handled by each state, as it wished and decided, and the role of the central government would be confined to foreign affairs.

From the point of view of 2025, this idea seems so radical, most people can’t even imagine it as the basic intent of the Constitution.

Because most people, in one way or another, are political meddlers.