…If he’s looking at all.

I’m not screwing around here. I’m deadly serious.

Let’s start with this: can you recall ONE major whistleblower, in the last 5 years, who stepped out of the shadows at his job, at the CDC, or the FDA, or NIH, and exposed massive crimes connected to VACCINES?

I didn’t think so.

Not ONE whistleblower.

Among the many thousands of employees at those agencies.

I’m talking about blowing the whistle on crimes involving massive research fraud, money, kickbacks, the whole expanded toxic CDC vaccine schedule, cover-ups of the numbers of vaccine-caused deaths and brain damage and other devastating injuries, the COVID RNA kill shots.

THAT sort of thing.

Not ONE employee with knowledge has come out in the open and blown a very loud whistle on any of this.

What is going on?

It’s been a VERY heavy punitive world at these health agencies. You step out of line, you go down hard. It’s the USSR.

I assure you, there are hundreds of people in significant positions in the agencies who could lower the boom on vaccines. They KNOW the truth. And if they did come all the way out in the open, and told their stories, the whole vaccine ship would go down and the medical cartel would suddenly be in the middle of a relentless unending HURRICANE.

“We all know the MMR vaccine is incredibly toxic.”

“None of us would take the HPV vaccine. Are you kidding? I’ve got statements here from 10 of my fellow researchers…”

“It’s not just the COVID vaccines. We’ve been destroying BABIES with many different shots. Let me tell you the whole story…”

“The CDC vaccine schedule is a nightmare. It’s a toxic load on children no sane person would ever submit his son or daughter to. I’ve got the real research on this…”

THAT kind of thing. From the professionals.

Well, this is exactly what we need. It’s what MAHA needs. And Kennedy can make it come true: