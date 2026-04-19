I have published articles on this. I’ve reached out to other reporters. I’ve cited public sources.

Under the title of “traditional practice,” Somalis cut and remove the labia and clitoris of over 95 percent of Somali girls and women.

Many of these women are living in the United States.

The authorities are doing NOTHING ABOUT IT.

It’s stunning. They turn their backs on this vile torture.

I’m sick and tired of getting no response.

Do people think they need “a better source?” Contact Dr. Naomi Wolf. She’s written about this crime.

Contact the CDC. They have the information.

WHAT’S HOLDING YOU BACK?

Make America Healthy Again has nothing to do with stopping the cutting of female genitals? This WIDESPREAD TORTURE?

What about you, WHITE HOUSE?? You know what’s going on, don’t you? Don’t you think the American people deserve to know?

The Somalis who are doing the cutting need to be convicted and sent to prison for a long time. Then they need to be expelled from the country.

Here are a few excerpts from previous articles of mine.

Read, and DO SOMETHING.