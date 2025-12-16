(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

My previous article on this blew the doors open.

Now I’ve found more confessions.

Human destruction by medical drugs.

The whole medical world has known. They’ve published their estimates. Then they go on killing and maiming.

Here are examples of their confessions:

ONE: Journal of the American Medical Association, April 15, 1998 (study, Lazarou et al): “We estimated that in 1994 overall 2,216,000 (1,721,000-2,711,000) hospitalized patients had serious ADRs [Adverse Drug Reactions] and 106,000 (76,000-137,000) had fatal ADRs, making these reactions between the fourth and sixth leading cause of death.”

A “serious ADR” means SERIOUS complications, which can lead to permanent injury.