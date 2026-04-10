Showbiz411: “Who is Eddie Dalton?”

“He’s not a real person, for one. He’s AI generated.”

“But ‘Dalton’—a silky voiced R&B singer who sounds like Otis Redding and an amalgam of blues stars like BB King—has three hits in the iTunes top 10. One of them is number 1. One of his YouTube videos has ONE MILLION views.”

There are a whole lot of people who listen to this AI and have no idea he’s fake.

There are also a whole lot of people who know he’s fake and don’t care.

Why the hell don’t they care?

Because their brains are fried?

Because they’re basic admirers of AI?

Because they don’t like reality and want to register their disapproval?

As time passes, fewer people are going to object to fake humans.

They’ll accept the fakes.

Pretty soon, people are going to make full-length feature films with all fake actors.

One of these films will gather millions and millions of views online.

What then?

What’s Hollywood going to do, except scream?

When the day comes—and it’s coming pretty soon—when the majority of people won’t care whether they’re looking at AIs or humans—we’ll be across the river and into the trees and deep into the mountains and finally in a vast wasteland.

Right?

I say that now, but when the day DOES come, who will care?