I don’t usually link to videos. I don’t like watching them because I can’t take notes fast enough as the scenes roll by. But in these 2 cases…

First, here is a link to what I believe is a fake Putin AI delivering a speech. His hands are perfectly still. They don’t move the whole time he talks. The corner of his chair, behind him, moves, but he isn’t moving. And his face doesn’t look like Putin. It looks like a rendering of the man. But that’s not all.

In the video, you’ll see astounding footage of a Russia Today (RT) anchor BRAGGING about her network’s use of AI NEWS REPORTERS. On-camera talking heads that aren’t human. They’re AI fabrications.

This anchor seems to think fake AI news reporters (and their scripts) are a terrific ADVANCE in television journalism.

My impression watching her boast: it’s as if people living in remote caves, NOW, have just invented the wheel, and they’re letting the rest of humanity know they’re geniuses in those caves. She seems to be completely unaware of the towering idiocy of her confession to the outside world.

Next, we have

, at the top of his game, detailing the appointees in Trump’s new administration who aggressively shilled for the COVID kill shot during the fake pandemic (

). Buckle up:

Dr. Oz (head of Medicare and Medicaid).

Tulsi Gabbard (Director of National Intelligence).

Marco Rubio (Secretary of State).

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat (US Surgeon General).

You’ll see footage of all of them vigorously promoting the vaxx. And of course, there is Trump himself, who says the shot saved hundreds of millions of lives. He’s never admitted he did anything wrong.

I’ve pointed out, several times, the staggering contradiction between Trump’s hardline stance and blistering statements Robert Kennedy has made about the COVID shot.

If Kennedy is confirmed as head of Health and Human Services, there will come a day…