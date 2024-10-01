I have a major source of mainstream information.

It’s called ChatGPT, an Artificial Intelligence tool. I know you’re aware of it. You know a lot about it if you’ve been reading my work. GPT is owned by Microsoft. But here’s the crucial point:

If it’s revealing truly SHOCKING news about medical disasters and frauds, without hesitation, then we need to pay attention.

Just as we would, if the New York Times suddenly awakened from a coma and decided to spill the beans.

Here is one thing GPT is saying:

There is no doubt we have been experiencing a massive number of false medical diagnoses in America.

GPT, this elite mainstream AI source of information, responded to a question of mine with following statement:

…misdiagnosis is a significant issue in healthcare. Studies indicate that diagnostic errors, including those related to cardiovascular conditions, affect a considerable number of patients each year… A study published in BMJ Quality & Safety in 2014 estimated that approximately 12 million adults in the U.S. are misdiagnosed annually across all [medical] conditions, which is about 5% of U.S. adults.

12 MILLION ADULTS MISDIAGNOSED EVERY YEAR IN THE US.

I then homed in on heart disease misdiagnosis.

GPT replied: