His name is David Morens. Never heard of him.

I’m picturing this conversation:

“Did you hide evidence?”

“About what?”

“The COVID virus being created in the Wuhan lab.”

“You mean the virus that doesn’t exist?”

“Yes, that one.”

The indictment is real. The virus isn’t.

This could set up a very interesting trial—except everybody involved believes the virus is quite real.

So I don’t think I’ll be following the details of the trial—if there is one—with great interest.

The trial I want to see would have about 200,000 defendants, all of whom are charged with fraud for claiming they isolated and discovered various viruses.

Which led to devastating treatments and vaccines.

Then there would be other trials, in which massive numbers of defendants were found guilty of depraved indifference to human life and mass medical murder.

Getting back to the virus fairy tale, as David Icke once pointed out: