Lately, Celia Farber and I have been writing separate articles about the spiritually dead people who rule over us.

Fauci is certainly on the list.

I just went back in my files and pulled out a Fauci piece I’d written, published, and republished. A COVID piece.

But this time I saw something new.

I saw something Fauci should have done, but didn’t.

What he didn’t do was on the level of…

A reporter travels to the Soviet Union, discovers Stalin is sending millions of Russians to gulags to die, comes back to the US and says nothing.

Or an NIH scientist watches planes dropping poison from the sky on the entire Midwest and says nothing.

Or an inspector knows 20 nuclear power plants are on the verge of exploding and says nothing.

What Fauci didn’t do was worse. Because he was in an exalted position, and the public was listening to every word coming out of his mouth.

I’m going to give you the short version of Fauci’s high crime now, and then reprint my article from several years ago which contains the smoking gun proof.

To understand his crime, we have to put ourselves in the mindset of conventional scientists. Namely, “there is a COVID virus, and it is lethal.”

OK. In 2020, in a video interview, Fauci was asked about a problem with the test for the virus. The PCR test.

He basically said that if the test is run incorrectly, jacked up to excessive levels of sensitivity, it’s no longer reliable. The results it spits out cannot be depended on.

In practical terms, that meant the test could inform people they “had the virus” when they didn’t.

Which is called a false positive.

We’re talking about millions of people who have been tested.

What Fauci didn’t say in the interview, but obviously knew, was that the FDA was recommending, to test labs, that they run the PCR test AT EXCESSIVE LEVELS OF SENSITIVITY.

Therefore, millions of people WERE being falsely told they had the virus, had COVID, and had to isolate and get treated with a killer toxic drug…

And as they declined and became sicker from the drug, Remdesivir, they would be put on a sure-fire killer protocol: breathing ventilator plus sedation.

This is mass murder.