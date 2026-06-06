The back and forth jockeying has been going on for years.

It’s all about his funding role in gain of function virus research at the Wuhan lab.

But even if cornered into admitting that role, Fauci will argue that this research is essential for understanding how viruses evolve and pose danger to humans, and the research speeds vaccine development, etc.

It’s all lies, of course, starting with the fact that viruses are fairy tales, but at worst I expect Fauci will be censured.