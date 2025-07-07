What kind of clown show cover-up is THIS?

Axios has obtained an FBI memo.

The memo states the FBI/DOJ have found “no client list.”

Yeah. Right. That’s why, several months ago, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “The list is sitting on my desk right now.” She also said it was being reviewed.

But now, no list. So no reason to pursue the Epstein case further.

Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel think this is going to fly?

Why would they expose themselves to the storm that’s going to descend on their heads?

I can think of only one good reason (unless we suddenly discover the memo is a fake). There are some VERY important people on Epstein’s list.

And protecting those people as a priority moves to the head of the line. No matter what.

For instance, some very important person like Donald Trump is on the list.

Or someone with a similar degree of clout behind the scenes.

Or Mossad names—for whom Epstein would have been acting as an agent, creating blackmail evidence for that Agency’s use.

And if that’s a distinct possibility, then so is the allied premise that Epstein was working for the CIA, too. And a few CIA names are on the list.

And a decision was made that looking completely ridiculous by saying there is no client list is necessary, no matter how great the fallout.

I’ll be very interested to hear Bondi explain herself.

“Well, you see, I was TOLD Epstein’s client list was sitting on my desk. So I assumed it was. But when I got back to the office, it wasn’t there. All this time, we’ve been looking for the list. We believed it was stolen. But eventually, we realized the whole business was based on a miscommunication. That’s what it was. There was never a list.”

Try that one on for size, Pam. See if you can sell it.

Good luck.

Or how about this: