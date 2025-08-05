First the scoop, then my comments—

Radar Online: “Jeffrey Epstein was secretly working with the U.S. government, according to bombshell documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.”

“The late tycoon and pedophile, who died in jail in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was ‘more than just protected—he was a puppet, informant and spy for the FBI,’ added an intelligence agency source.

“A 2008 internal file obtained through a successful Freedom of Information Act lawsuit show Epstein was operating as an FBI informant prior to his now-infamous 2007 sweetheart plea deal.”

“‘Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,’ a special agent whose name was redacted write[s] on an internal cable dated Sept. 9, 2008, marked ‘ROUTINE’.”

“It added: ‘Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida’.”

“That bargain—struck with the Department of Justice when Epstein was facing potential federal charges for trafficking minors across state lines—allowed him to plead guilty to reduced state-level charges in Florida, serving just 13 months in jail, much of it under work release. The agreement was infamous not only for its leniency—but also for granting immunity to Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators and for being concluded before all of his victims had even been interviewed or his electronics seized by authorities. At the heart of the deal was Alex Acosta, then US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Acosta, now 56, would later resign as Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary after scrutiny of his role in the Epstein case intensified.”

“Acosta claimed he had been told to back off Epstein. He said: ‘I was told Epstein “belonged to intelligence” and to leave it alone’.”

BANG.

What was Epstein providing to the FBI? It wasn’t weather reports. It wasn’t details of his lunches with academic researchers. It wasn’t fashion tips.

A pedophile sex trafficker supplies the FBI with details on THAT—particularly his CLIENTS. His pals in high places who were having sex with his under-aged girls.

—The explosive stuff the FBI and DOJ have been protecting for a long time. Including now.

The stuff Donald Trump tries to yawn about and dismiss as unimportant.

A pedophile sex trafficker turns over tapes he recorded of these men having sex.

Men who might be, say, ex-presidents or billionaire foundation heads.

And then the FBI keeps—but doesn’t reveal the information. Because? They just want a collection of nasty and vile stuff?

Or because THEY, the FBI, are in the blackmail and extortion business?