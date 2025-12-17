(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here.)

Yes, that’s right. Marty Makary wrote about it in 2016. In the BMJ journal.

He was co-author of a review titled, “Medical Error—Third Leading Cause of Death in America.”

BOOM.

His review is behind a paywall. Here is what an agency under HHS, Agency for Healthcare Research Quality, states about Makary’s BMJ report:

“This commentary argues that preventable deaths total more than 250,000 deaths per year, which would rank medical errors as the third most common cause of death.”

BOOM.

OK, now let’s get down to brass tacks.

250,000 deaths a year in the US would add up to 2.5 MILLION deaths per decade.

Simple math.

And Makary nails that. But he wants to say ALL THIS is medical ERROR.

That’s total bullshit, and I say he knows that.

Think about it. ERROR would mean so many doctors in the US are so dumb and clueless that, BY MISTAKE, they kill 2.5 MILLION PEOPLE PER DECADE?

The truth is: