Read my previous exposure of Makary here.

I reported on his own 2016 study, published in the BMJ journal. Makary concluded that, every year in the US, 250,000 people die as a result of medical error. I dismantled his claim that medical error was the only cause, or even the principal cause. For instance, FDA-approved drugs, without prescribing errors, kill at least 100,000 people a year.

But here I’m going further.

Think about it. Makary is claiming that every decade, medical error kills 2.5 MILLION Americans.

This is where morality enters the scene. If you were Makary, and you came to that conclusion, wouldn’t you shout it from the rooftops, over and over? Wouldn’t that become your main focus, not just as a researcher, but as a doctor, and as an individual human???

Wouldn’t you have made America sit up and wake up from its medical trance and moronic belief in the medical system? 2.5 MILLION DEATHS PER DECADE.

Wouldn’t you do everything in your power to force the public to see what the medical system is doing to people?

Isn’t that what doing the right thing would mean? Isn’t that moral? Isn’t that what moral conviction would entail?