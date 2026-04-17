Really?

To even begin to take Marty Makary seriously, as opposed to viewing him blowing hot air, he needs to explain how the cancer industry is going to accept HUGE losses of money.

Because with these miracle cures, the whole TREATMENT industry that sucks up billions and trillions of dollars is going to take a tremendous hit.

Most of the current treatments will be made obsolete by the miracle cures. Boom.

Whole pharma divisions will become obsolete. Some of the most expensive drugs on the market will no longer be prescribed and sold.

Cancer Inc. is just going sit there and accept the losses? They’re going to shrug and go back to work?

Or they’re going to charge millions of dollars just for the first round of the new miracle drugs?

Plus, of course, we want to see the results of human clinical trials of these new miracles. With the “new transparency” the FDA is promising. No lies. No cheating. No fabricated data.

Makary is also promising much faster approval times for drugs. So these clinical trials of miracle cures are going to be conducted within a few months? With thousands of human volunteers?

I don’t believe it.

Then there is this: